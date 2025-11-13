Ruby Rose's criticism of Sydney Sweeney well-received by audiences

Actress Ruby Rose has been boldly outspoken about her dislike for Sydney Sweeney’s starring role as Christy, and her harsh criticism has been well-received online.

The well-known media mogul Ruby Rose took to her social media to write about the role played by Sydney Sweeney as boxer Christy Martin in the new movie.

The Orange Is the New Black strongly digs at the Immaculate actress, writing, “For her PR to talk about it flopping and saying SS did it for the ‘people.’ None of the people want to see someone who hates them parading around pretending to be us. You’re a cretin, and you ruined the film. Period. Christy deserved better,” the Australian star wrote on the platform.

In fact, Rose was discussing Sydney’s political ideas, which the latter has not acknowledged but are associated with the Republican Party.

However, netizens on the other side have lauded Rose for her words against Sydney Sweeney, who has a poor public image.

Meanwhile, an internet user, while criticizing, stated, “Celebs are not afraid to talk shit anymore. I used to pray for times like this GET HER AGAIN FOR ME.”

Moreover, pointing to the other showbiz figures who have harshly dug at Sydney, another added, “Aimee Lou Wood, Dan Stevens, and now Ruby Rose—oh, she’s getting whacked left, right, and center.”

Furthermore, Sydney has achieved popularity for her looks, as well as her appearances in Euphoria and The White Lotus.

The film, which features Sweeney in the lead role as boxing icon Christy Martin, has struggled with ticket sales, reportedly earning only $1.3 million domestically in its opening weekend.

Taking to Threads, Rose unexpectedly called out Sweeney, revealing she was originally set to star in the project. Rose claimed the original script was “incredible” and emphasized that the initial team had a deep connection to the material.