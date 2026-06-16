Rudiger extends Real Madrid deal

Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger has extended his contract until 2027, Los Blancos announced on Tuesday.

“Real Madrid and Antonio Rudiger have agreed the extension of our player’s contract, who will stay at the club until June 30, 2027,” said Madrid in a statement.

The 33-year-old centre-back signed for Real Madrid from Chelsea in 2022, after playing for Stuttgart and Roma.

Rudiger won La Liga and the Champions League in 2024 with Los Blancos and the Copa del Rey in 2023.

After failing to win major trophies for two consecutive seasons Madrid president Florentino Perez appointed Jose Mourinho as coach earlier in June.

On Monday, Madrid announced the signing of Spanish left-back Marc Cucurella from Chelsea.

The club have also been strongly linked with Bernardo Silva and Denzel Dumfries, and are set to sign Liverpool’s Ibrahima Konate at the end of his contract at Anfield.