Ruet body to meet in Peshawar today to sight Ramadan crescent

PESHAWAR: A meeting of the central and zonal Ruet-e-Hilal committees for sighting Ramadan-moon sighting will be held in Peshawar today, ARY News reported on Monday.

The meeting of the central Ruet-e-Hilal committee will be chaired by Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad at the Auqaf Hall in Peshawar, while the zonal moon-sighting committee will also meet at the same venue.

Meetings of other zonal and district Ruet-e-Hilal Committees will be held simultaneously at their respective places on Shaban 29 after Asr prayers.

The central, zonal, and local moon-sighting committees will announce whether fasting will begin based on the sighting of Ramazan moon on March 12.

Muslims in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and other Gulf countries welcomed Ramadan 2024, as the Ramadan crescent moon was sighted on Sunday evening.

Ramadan-ul-Mubarak, the month of fasting, is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar.

During the fast, Muslims must abstain from eating, drinking, gossip and cursing, and are encouraged to focus on meditative practices like prayers, reading the Holy Quran and giving charity.

Mosques echo with worshippers participating in the special Taraweeh prayers, where verses from the Quran are recited.