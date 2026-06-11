Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet on June 15 for Muharram moon sighting

LAHORE: A meeting of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee has been summoned in Lahore on June 15 for the sighting of Muharram ul Haram moon.

The moonsighting meeting will be held at historic Badshahi Masjid of Lahore.

Chairman of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad will chair the meeting.

Zonal Ruet-e-Hilal Committees will also meet separately on Monday at their respective headquarters for the moon sighting.

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will review the countrywide evidence and will announce its decision about the sighting/non-sighting of the crescent.

The astronomers are of the opinion that the probability of moon sighting has been scarce on June 15 evening, adding that the 1st Muharram ul Haram 1448 likely to fall on June 17 and the Youm-e-Ashur on June 26.