Ruet-e-Hilal committee to meet tomorrow for Ramadan moon sighting

PESHAWAR: A meeting of the central and zonal Ruet-e-Hilal committees for sighting Ramadan-moon sighting will be held in Peshawar on Monday (tomorrow), ARY News reported on Sunday.

The meeting of the central Ruet-e-Hilal committee will be chaired by Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad at the Auqaf Hall in Peshawar, while the zonal moon-sighting committee will also meet at the same venue.

Meetings of other zonal and district Ruet-e-Hilal Committees will be held simultaneously at their respective places on Shaban 29 after Asr prayers.

The central, zonal, and local moon-sighting committees will announce whether fasting will begin based on the sighting of Ramazan moon on March 12.

In a statement, the Pakistan Meteorological Department said that the Ramadan moon was expected to be born at 2pm Sunday (today) and it could be sighted the next day, when its age would be more than 28 hours.

Ramadan-ul-Mubarak, the month of fasting, is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar.

During the fast, Muslims must abstain from eating, drinking, gossip and cursing, and are encouraged to focus on meditative practices like prayers, reading the Holy Quran and giving charity.