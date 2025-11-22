Rumer Willis reveals heartbreaking truth about Bruce Willis’s dementia

American actress Rumer Willis has shared that her father Bruce Willis doesn’t always recognise her in a devastating update on his dementia diagnosis.

The Die Hard actor, 70, was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia in February 2023.

Since then, his loved ones, including ex-wife Demi Moore and their three daughters, have shared updates on his condition, whilst also advocating for more awareness of the neurodegenerative condition.

In an Instagram Q&A, Rumer updated fans, in a tearful video as a reply to a query about how Bruce was doing?

She further elaborated, “People always ask me this question, and I think it’s a hard one to answer”.

She also stated, “The truth is that anybody with FTD is not doing great, but he’s doing okay in terms of somebody who is dealing with frontotemporal dementia”.

Rumer Willis continued, “The only way that I feel like I can answer that in a way that was like ‘he’s doing great” is like, those parameters don’t really work anymore in my mind”.

Rumer felt ‘so lucky, happy, and grateful’ to still be able to go and hug her father, despite the fact that he doesn’t always know who she is.

‘I’m so grateful that when I go over there and I give him a hug, whether he recognises me or not, that he can feel the love I’ve given him and I can feel it back from him.

‘I still see a spark of him and he can feel the love that I’m giving, so that feels really nice.’

She ended the video saying that she feels grateful she can see the Pulp Fiction actor with her daughter, Louetta, and spend time with the star

Bruce welcomed Rumer in 1988 with The Substance star Demi, before having Scout, 34, and Tallulah, 31.

