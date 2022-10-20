Rupee continues downward slide against US dollar

The Pakistani rupee continued its downward slide against the US dollar in the interbank market for the seventh successive working day, ARY News reported.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the rupee lost Rs1.12 by 11.30am against the greenback during intraday trading.

Consequently, the rupee was trading at 221 against the greenback.

In open market, the United States Dollar is sold between Rs226 to Rs229, said forex dealers.

The local unit had finished Rs220.88 against the US dollar yesterday.

