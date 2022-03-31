Rupee decline continues against US dollar in interbank

KARACHI: No respite for falling Pakistani currency as the rupee continued to decline against the US dollar in interbank market amid ongoing political uncertainty, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to forex dealers, the US dollar continued gaining against the rupee and peaked to its historic high level of Rs183.45 on Thursday in early trading.

The rupee depreciated by 81 paisas against the dollar in interbank market.

The domestic currency also lost ground in the open market and trading at over 184 against the greenback.

On Wednesday, the domestic unit closed at Rs182.64 in the interbank market against Rs182.34 of Tuesday.

Experts say political chaos in the country and uncertainty surrounding the seventh review of the $6 billion International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan programme are keeping the rupee under pressure.

It is pertinent to mention here that the local unit has been under pressure since start of the current financial year as the dollar has appreciated by Rs25.10 since 1st July 2021.

