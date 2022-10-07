Rupee gains 2.24 against US dollar in interbank

KARACHI: The Pakistani rupee on Friday continued its winning streak against the US dollar and gained 2.24 in the interbank market.

According to the forex dealers, the US dollar is currently being traded at Rs219.70 in the interbank market and the same is being sold at Rs220.20 by the banks.

In open market the US dollar is being sold between Rs221 to 223.

On Thursday, PKR gained by Rs2.00 against the US dollar and closed at Rs221.94 in the interbank.

It is pertinent to mention here that the rupee, which had fallen close to an all-time low of Rs239.71 on Sept 22, has been recovering since Dar replaced Miftah Ismail as finance minister. It has gained Rs17.77 or 7.41pc in the last nine sessions.

Read more: Ishaq Dar vows to bring dollar below Rs200

Earlier, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar vowed to bring back rupee at its original value which is less than 200 against US dollar. “I can genuinely prove that its (dollar) actual value is below Rs200,” he added.

Comments