Rupee edges up against US dollar

KARACHI: The Pakistani rupee appreciated by 11 paisa against the United States (US) dollar in the inter-bank currency market on Tuesday.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the local currency closed at Rs164.08 against the greenback, registering appreciation of 11 paisa over the previous close of Rs164.19.

The US dollar touched a 10-month high and was traded at Rs164.01 last week. The last time the greenback crossed the 164 mark was on October 6 last year.

The rupee had touched an all-time low of 168.43 against the greenback last year in August before recouping some losses to hit a 22-month high of Rs152.95 in April, 2021.