Rupee gains more ground against US dollar

KARACHI: The Pakistani rupee (PKR) continued an upward trend against the US dollar in the interbank market on Friday, extending its gains for the 22nd consecutive session.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan, the rupee gained Rs1.09 against the US dollar, trading at Rs282.53 from yesterday’s close of Rs283.62.

In the open market, the dollar depreciated by Rs 1, standing at Rs283 in the morning trade, according to the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan.

During last week, the Pakistani rupee (PKR) gained 4.02 against the US dollar (USD) following the crackdown.

