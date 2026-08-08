Rupert Lowe refuses to call King Charles a ‘White Briton’

A firey interview on the BBC’s Today program has sparked political debate, after Restore Britain leader and MP Rupert Lowe refused to confirm whether he believes King Charles III to be a “white Briton.”

The furore came after presenting Nick Robinson asked the MP over the Restore Britain claim that “white British people will become a minority in the UK by 2063.”

This demographic prediction is based on a specific criterion defined by the research as any individual whose parents were both born in the United Kingdom.

The presentation of this definition was illustrated in the interview when Robinson made the following remark; Prince Philips father was born on the island of Corfu, in Greece, therefore by the strict criteria within this report, the present monarch is not a white Briton.

When asked directly, “Are you aware that, by the definitions used in that particular report, King Charles is not a white Briton? Do you think he is a white Briton?”, Lowe refused a clear answer;

“Well, many people have different interpretations of that, Nick. I mean, we can split hairs,” said Lowe.

Under continued questioning about whether The Sovereign was included within this definition Lowe stated: “I mean, if you talk most British people, if you speak to them, then I mean, I think they will agree with my concerns,” focusing instead on wider demographic factors.

Tensions arise over media focus and political agendas

During the interview, Lowe appeared frustrated by the focus on demographic technicalities, believing that the discussion should instead address Restore Britain’s policy aims and his continued feud with Reform UK leader Nigel Farage.

Lowe claimed the broadcaster had shied away from discussion about core policy, although Robinson argued that any claims of major demographic shifts must be tested against their foundational definitions.

Mr Lowe is the MP for Great Yarmouth and a former member of Reform UK before splitting from them to head up Restore Britain. The comments come at a sensitive time in British politics, and have sparked discussions on current debates over immigration, national identity and economic reform.

The definition the report is based on – and Lowe’s decision not to apply it to The King – has received widespread comment throughout the nation, with question marks now hovering over the definitions and measurements utilized by political parties in the UK when categorizing British citizens, and in particularly, British ethnicity.