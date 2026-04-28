'Rush Hour 4' hits trouble over cast pay

Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker appear set to return to the big screen together for the first time in nearly two decades in Paramount Pictures’ Rush Hour 4. Chan’s Chief Inspector Lee and Tucker’s LAPD Detective James Carter—who famously uncovered a money counterfeiting scheme and twice protected a Chinese ambassador’s daughter—formed an unexpected friendship that served as the heart of the original trilogy. However, controversy has surrounded the long-awaited fourth installment.

In early 2026, Rush Hour 4 moved toward pre-production following a push from Paramount executives. Brett Ratner, the director of the previous three films, is reportedly returning to the studio despite having been largely absent from Hollywood following several allegations of sexual misconduct. While this would be only his second directing credit in over a decade—the first being a documentary on Melania Trump—securing the lead cast has proven more difficult.

According to insider Matthew Belloni’s Puck newsletter, franchise leads Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker have not yet signed contracts with the producers. Reports suggest both actors were offered roughly $8 million each to return, which is less than half of their salaries for 2007’s Rush Hour 3. In that film, Chan received approximately $20 million, while Tucker secured an even higher figure.

This development coincides with major changes at Paramount, which is currently undergoing a merger with Warner Bros. Discovery. While Ratner continues to deny all allegations of wrongdoing, the corporation is facing intense pressure regarding his involvement. Nevertheless, a sequel seems likely given the public support for the project from figures like U.S. President Donald Trump, who maintains a close relationship with Paramount Skydance Chairman and CEO David Ellison.

Originally anticipated to begin production in the fall of 2026, Rush Hour 4 will likely remain stalled until the pay disputes with Tucker and Chan are resolved. Given that the duo turned the Rush Hour trilogy into one of the most lucrative franchises of its era, such a significant salary cut will undoubtedly remain a major point of contention.