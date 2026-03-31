Russell Brand abuse trial adjourned

An update has been provided regarding the sexual assault case involving English actor Russell Brand.

The actor is facing two counts of rape, one count of indecent assault, and two counts of sexual assault. The Forgetting Sarah Marshall star was charged in April 2025 and was originally scheduled to appear in court on June 6; however, the trial has now been rescheduled for October.

Four women have accused Russell Brand of serious crimes allegedly occurring between 1999 and 2005. Furthermore, new allegations pertaining to incidents in 2009 were added to the case in January. The trial for all seven accusations is now set to begin on October 12 at Southwark Crown Court and is expected to last for two months.

According to Sky News, Judge Mr. Justice Bennathan stated that the court might lack sufficient time to hear the full case if the trial proceeded in June as originally planned.

The father of three has consistently denied all accusations. In a previous video message, the comedian Russell Brand asserted, “I was a fool before I lived in the light of the Lord. I was a drug addict, a sex addict, and an imbecile. But what I never was was a rapist.”