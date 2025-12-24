Russell Brand due in court over new Sexual offence claims

The Metropolitan Police reports that Russell Brand has been convicted of further offences, including one instance of rape.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has authorised an additional charge of rape and a charge of sexual assault pertaining to two further victims, the police force said in a recent statement.

In the past, the broadcaster, comedian, and actor entered a not guilty plea to five accusations involving four women: two counts of rape, two counts of sexual assault, and one count of indecent assault.

The 50-year-old comedian, in connection with the two new counts, is scheduled to appear in Westminster Magistrates’ Court on January 20, 2026.

Following reports from the Sunday Times, the Times, and Channel 4’s Dispatches in September 2023, detectives started looking into claims made against Mr. Brand.

According to the CPS, the two additional charges are reportedly related to different women and occurred in 2009.

The five initial charges, which are said to have occurred in central London and Bournemouth between 1999 and 2005, will go to trial at Southwark Crown Court on June 16, 2026.

Oxfordshire resident Mr. Brand is charged with indecently assaulting a woman in the Westminster area in 2001 and raping a woman in Bournemouth in 1999.

The remaining allegations concern the alleged oral rape and sexual assault of another woman in the Westminster region in 2004; a third accusation claims he sexually attacked a woman in Westminster between 2004 and 2005.

Det. Ch. Inspector Tariq Farooqi of the Metropolitan Police claimed that officers with specialized training are assisting the women who have reported incidents.

Born in Essex, Mr. Brand became well-known as a stand-up comedian, host of TV shows including Big Brother’s Big Mouth, and host of his own radio shows on BBC Radio 2 and 6 Music.

He then made a name for himself in Hollywood, starring in movies including Get Him to the Greek and Forgetting Sarah Marshall.