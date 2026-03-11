Russell Brand is dead?? truth behind viral rumour

Following a cryptic post on X (formerly Twitter) by conservative pundit Dan Bongino, rumors circulated this week claiming that comedian and podcaster Russell Brand had passed away. However, despite the wave of viral misinformation, Brand is in good health.

The confusion began after Bongino wrote a post without naming a specific subject: “There won’t be another. One of the saddest days of my life. He was just different. And everyone who knew him knew it. May God rest your soul.”

There won’t be another. One of the saddest days of my life.

He was just different. And everyone who knew him, knew it.

May God rest your soul. pic.twitter.com/Bn524GdjKx — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) March 10, 2026

Rumors intensified when Bongino shared a photo featuring both Brand and activist Charlie Kirk. Because of the ambiguous wording, many X users mistakenly assumed the tribute was for Brand, causing his name to trend within hours. It was eventually clarified that Kirk, not Brand, was the subject of Bongino’s homage.

Thousands of users eventually responded to the thread to correct the record. One commenter noted the confusion, saying, “Terrible day. I will say the screenshot made me think it was Russell Brand that just died.”

The English actor and podcaster remains active, with no indications of illness or hospitalization. It is worth noting that Russell Brand still faces several sexual assault allegations in the United Kingdom. In February 2026, he entered a plea of not guilty to two additional counts, with a trial scheduled for later this year.