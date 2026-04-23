Russell Brand makes bombshell about Katy Perry

Russell Brand, Katy Perry’s ex-husband, is disclosing a significant reality regarding their past relationship.

The 50-year-old English comedian and actor revealed startling details about his marriage to the pop star on Wednesday, April 22, during an appearance on SiriusXM’s The Megyn Kelly Show. The Bedtime Stories actor acknowledged that he was largely to blame for his breakup with Perry. He married the “143” hitmaker in October 2010, filed for divorce in December 2011, and finalized the separation in July 2012.

Russell Brand shared that he felt unfulfilled in his personal life heading into the marriage and believed that being married to the “Harleys in Hawaii” singer would boost his self-esteem. He spoke warmly about Perry to Kelly, calling her a “very beautiful” and “really, really lovely” person.

The Death on the Nile star added, “When you fall in love with someone, like, isn’t it amazing to be in love? Well, imagine that compounded with everyone else acting like it’s important. Plus, she’s a really lovely… You know what there is about her? She has an innocence. She’s a very beautiful person. She’s also incredibly driven and worked really, really hard. I saw her working really hard.”

Taking total responsibility for the divorce, he continued, “Here’s me taking total responsibility for all the mistakes I made in that marriage. I wanted to grab her like this kind of, ‘There, got it.’ I felt like I was inadequate and not enough on my own, so I saw [her as] this big, glorious thing, even though I knew her as a person—just a normal person. Who’s famous when it comes to shower time, picking your nose, or scratching your ass? Everybody breaks down into mundanity and flesh.”

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“But she was really, really, really lovely,” Russell Brand said, adding, “It was my fault. I pushed to get married early because I felt inadequate and insecure… and that if I was married to her, I’d somehow be a better person and more important.”

The actor continued by saying that his expectations placed Katy Perry under an “unnecessary amount of pressure,” acknowledging that she was too young to fulfill such responsibilities at the time. Reflecting on her ambitions, he admitted, “She was pursuing her dream, which she successfully did, of becoming the world’s most famous pop star. When she was doing that, I was in a crisis of, ‘Hold on a minute, I’m lonely and this isn’t working.’”

While Brand’s admission offers a new perspective on their past, Perry has recently been focused on her own career and upcoming projects. Representatives for the singer have consistently declined to comment on her past marriage in recent years.