Russell Brand mocks ex wife Katy Perry’s romance with Justin Trudeau

Russell Brand has taken aim at ex-wife Katy Perry’s new relationship with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Speaking at a Turning Point USA event in Phoenix on Thursday, December 18, the 50-year-old comedian and actor called the former PM a “globalist stooge” while discussing Perry – whom he was married to from 2010 to 2012.

Brand tied politics into the discussion of Perry’s new romance with the left-leaning pol, 53.

“Look, Katy Perry, I was married to her. I love her still, and I’m glad that her mom’s in the room to hear me say this – but look,” the Get Him to the Greek star said.

Brand told the conservative audience that while he was unbothered by Perry’s past romance with actor Orlando Bloom, he draws the line at Trudeau – who served as Canada’s prime minister from 2015 to 2025.

“I was okay with Orlando Bloom, but Justin Trudeau? Come on, man! Don’t put me in a category with that guy,” he mocked.

Katy Perry was first seen with Justin Trudeau in late July dining at the Montreal restaurant Le Violon after announcing split from Bloom.

The couple went Instagram official earlier this month following months of public speculation about how serious they were as a pair.