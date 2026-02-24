Russell Brand Pleads Not Guilty to Charges in Latest Court Appearance

Russell Brand, the British comedian, actor, broadcaster, and YouTuber, has pleaded not guilty to two additional charges of rape and sexual assault. The 50-year-old appeared at Southwark Crown Court in London on Tuesday, where he denied the allegations relating to two women. The offences are alleged to have occurred in London in 2009.

This latest development adds to previous charges against Russell Brand, who has consistently denied all accusations of non-consensual activity. In earlier proceedings, he pleaded not guilty to five counts involving rape, indecent assault, and sexual assault against four women, with alleged incidents dating from 1999 to 2005 in London and Bournemouth.

Background on Russell Brand Sexual Assault Allegations

The investigation into Russell Brand began in 2023 following a joint report by The Sunday Times, The Times, and Channel 4’s Dispatches. The media investigation highlighted multiple allegations of sexual misconduct from several women.

In April 2025, Russell Brand was formally charged with one count of rape, one count of oral rape, one count of indecent assault, and two counts of sexual assault. He entered not guilty pleas to those charges in May 2025.

In December 2025, the Metropolitan Police announced two further charges: one count of rape and one count of sexual assault, involving two additional women. Russell Brand was granted bail following an initial hearing in January 2026 and appeared in court again this week to enter his pleas. A trial for the original five charges is scheduled for June.

During the recent hearing, Russell Brand confirmed his identity from the dock while dressed in a distinctive outfit including a fedora hat, sunglasses, leopard-print shirt, and dark jacket.

Russell Brand’s Response to Allegations

Russell Brand has repeatedly maintained his innocence, describing past behavior as part of a “foolish” period in his life involving drug and sex addiction but insisting he never engaged in non-consensual acts. He has addressed the claims publicly via social media and videos, emphasizing his denial of being a “rapist.”

The case remains ongoing, with potential decisions ahead on whether the new charges will be joined to the upcoming trial.

Russell Brand, once a prominent figure in British comedy and TV (hosting Big Brother’s Big Mouth and BBC radio shows) and later a Hollywood actor in films like Forgetting Sarah Marshall and Get Him to the Greek, now primarily creates content on YouTube and other platforms.