ISLAMABAD: In a major breakthrough for Pakistan’s fisheries sector, Russia has approved the import of Pakistani fish and seafood, Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry announced on Friday.

Describing it as a historic achievement, the minister said that, for the first time, the way has been paved for the export of Pakistani seafood to the Russian market.

He revealed that 16 Pakistani companies have been granted permission to export fish to Russia, adding that access to the Russian market is also expected to open doors to countries within the Eurasian Economic Union.

The minister noted that the Marine Fisheries Department is ensuring that all seafood exports meet international standards.

Chaudhry expressed optimism that Pakistan’s annual seafood exports, currently exceeding $500 million, could rise to $800 million following entry into the Russian market.

He added that exports to Russia alone are expected to generate an initial revenue of around $300 million.

He further said that seafood exports will be transported via sea, air, and land routes, highlighting that land connectivity to Central Asian countries offers a cost-effective trade corridor.

The minister pointed out that there is strong demand for Pakistani fish in countries such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan, and emphasized that Pakistan’s ports are playing a key role in promoting regional trade.

He added that Pakistan’s warm-water fish have the potential to gain a competitive edge in global markets, and with improved infrastructure and adherence to international standards, a significant increase in exports is expected.