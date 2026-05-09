Russia celebrates '81st Victory Day' as Putin praises troops in Ukraine

Russia is commemorating the 81st anniversary of its victory over Nazi Germany in World War II on May 9 with a parade in Red Square, Moscow. Smaller military processions were held throughout the country earlier that Saturday, honoring the millions who lost their lives to defeat the Third Reich.

The Soviet Union endured the greatest losses during the war, with an estimated 27 million people perishing in what is referred to in Russia as the Great Patriotic War. Victory Day remains one of the country’s most significant national holidays.

In Russia, Victory Day is celebrated on May 9 because Nazi Germany’s unconditional surrender was signed late on May 8 in Berlin, which was already after midnight in Moscow.

Putin praises troops

During his address, President Putin said that “the great feat of the generation of victors” who defeated the Nazis in the Great Patriotic War inspires the Russian troops taking part in the Ukraine conflict.

“They are standing up to an aggressive force that is being armed and supported by the entire NATO bloc. And, despite this, our heroes are moving forward,” the president stressed.

During a reception at the Kremlin honoring foreign leaders in Moscow for the Victory Day celebrations, President Putin stated that May 9 is “a somber reminder of the terrible consequences of blind faith in one’s superiority, racism, xenophobia, and the denial of other nations’ right to their own identity.”

“I am convinced that the multipolar architecture taking shape today must be grounded in the norms of the UN… and proceed from the principle of equal and indivisible security, while taking into account the cultural and civilizational diversity of nations and their right to determine their own destiny,” Putin insisted.

Russia-Ukraine two-day ceasefire in effect

Earlier, Moscow announced a two-day ceasefire beginning on May 8 to coincide with the Victory Day commemorations. However, Ukraine refused to adhere to it and instead sent hundreds of drones into Russia. Later, US President Donald Trump claimed that Kyiv had agreed to a truce for May 9-11.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated that there have been no attempts to disrupt the Victory Day celebrations in Moscow.

“Nobody tried anything, everything is fine,” Peskov told journalists when asked about earlier threats by Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky to target the parade on Red Square.