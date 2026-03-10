Russia told Trump it isn't sharing US military asset info with Iran, says Witkoff

WASHINGTON: Russia has denied sharing ​intelligence with Iran on U.S. military ‌assets in the Middle East, U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff said on Tuesday in a CNBC ​interview.

Witkoff said the denial came during ​a phone call that U.S. President Donald ⁠Trump had with Russian President Vladimir ​Putin on Monday.

The Washington Post reported on ​Friday that Russia was providing Iran with targeting information that included locations of U.S. warships and aircraft ​in the Middle East.

“Yesterday on the call ​with the president, the Russians said that they have ‌not ⁠been sharing,” Witkoff said when asked if Washington thought Russia had shared with Tehran intelligence about the location of U.S. military ​assets.

“We can ​take them ⁠at their word. But they did say that. And yesterday ​morning, independently, Jared (Kushner) and I had ​a ⁠call with (Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri) Ushakov who reiterated the same,” said Witkoff.

He added: “That’s a ⁠better ​question for the intel ​people, but let’s hope that they’re not sharing.”