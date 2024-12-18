Russia claims to develop own cancer vaccine

Russia’s Ministry of Health has announced the development of a cancer vaccine that will be provided to patients at no cost.

As reported by the state media, Andrey Kaprin, the director of the Radiology Medical Research Center within the Ministry, indicated that the vaccine is set to be introduced in early 2025.

This vaccine is intended for the treatment of individuals already diagnosed with cancer, rather than for the general population as a preventive measure against the onset of tumors.

Previous statements from Russian government scientists indicate that the vaccine is tailored to individual patients, akin to cancer vaccines developed in Western countries. However, details regarding the specific types of cancer targeted, the vaccine’s efficacy, and the rollout strategy remain unclear. The name of the vaccine has not yet been disclosed.

Read more: Unloxcyt: US approves skin cancer drug

Alexander Ginsburg, Director of the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology, informed TASS that preliminary trials have demonstrated the vaccine’s ability to inhibit tumor growth and potential metastasis.

In a recent press conference, Ginsburg mentioned that artificial neural networks could significantly reduce the time required to develop a personalized cancer vaccine, which is currently a time-consuming process.

The incidence of cancer in Russia has been on the rise, with local news sources reporting over 635,000 cases in 2022. The most prevalent types of cancer in the country include colon, breast, and lung cancers, which may arise from genetic mutations, environmental factors, or lifestyle choices such as smoking and alcohol consumption.

Colon, breast, and lung cancers are considered the most prevalent types of this lethal disease in the country. These cancers may arise from genetic mutations that can be inherited, acquired over time, or triggered by environmental factors such as tobacco smoke or alcohol consumption.

The concept of treatment vaccines is based on the presence of tumour-associated antigens in cancer cells, which are either absent in normal cells or exist at significantly lower levels.