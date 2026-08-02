Russia says intercepted 635 Ukrainian drones overnight

MOSCOW: Russian air defence systems intercepted 635 Ukrainian drones overnight, the defence ministry said Sunday.

“During the past night, air defence duty assets intercepted and destroyed 635 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles,” the ministry wrote on Telegram, listing more than a dozen regions where the drones were encountered.

A Ukrainian drone strike killed two people in southwestern Russia, the region’s governor said on Sunday.

The attack occurred in the southwestern region of Saratov, about 750 kilometres (466 miles) from the border with Ukraine, Saratov region Governor Roman Busargin wrote on Telegram.

“As a result of the enemy drone attack, two people were killed. Words of condolence to the family and loved ones,” Busargin said.