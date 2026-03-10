Russia is the only winner of Middle East war, EU's Costa says

BRUSSELS: Russia has so far been the only winner from the war in the ​Middle East as energy prices soar and ‌attention for its war against Ukraine has faded, EU Council President Antonio Costa said on Tuesday.

“So ​far, there is only one winner ​in this war – Russia,” Costa said in ⁠a speech to EU ambassadors in Brussels.

“It ​gains new resources to finance its war ​against Ukraine as energy prices rise. It profits from the diversion of military capabilities that could otherwise have ​been sent to support Ukraine. And ​it benefits from reduced attention to the Ukrainian front ‌as ⁠the conflict in the Middle East takes centre stage.”

Costa stressed the need for the EU to protect the international rules-based order, which ​he said ​was now ⁠being challenged by the United States, and for all parties in ​the Middle East to return to ​the ⁠negotiating table.

“Freedom and human rights cannot be achieved through bombs. Only international law upholds them,” ⁠he ​said.

“We must avoid further escalation. ​Such a path threatens the Middle East, Europe, and ​beyond.”