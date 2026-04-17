Russia launches digital service for foreign nationals under new impatriation program

Russia has launched a new digital service that enables foreign nationals to apply for residency and employment opportunities through its “impatriation” program, which aims to attract skilled professionals from abroad.

This initiative targets individuals with in-demand skills and expertise who are willing to relocate permanently to Russia. Applicants must also demonstrate respect for traditional Russian values as part of the eligibility criteria.

Under the program, candidates are required to complete a structured online application process. This includes submitting a CV, a brief autobiography, and supporting documents, such as diplomas, certificates, and publications, to verify their qualifications.

Following the submission, applicants undergo a review process, which is subsequently followed by an online interview with program officials to evaluate their professional background and accomplishments.

The maximum duration for decision-making is 125 days. Successful applicants will be granted the status of “impatriate” and receive relocation support, including visa procedures, housing assistance, and guidance on settling in Russia.

Every approved candidate will be assigned a personal manager who will assist them with administrative tasks and help them integrate socially. Candidates who are not approved can still apply for other visa categories, such as highly qualified specialist or tourist visas, and they may reapply after one year.

This program is part of Russia’s larger initiative to attract international talent and encourage skilled migration to the country.