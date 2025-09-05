Russia pushes ‘national messenger’ in bid to replace WhatsApp

Russia is ramping up efforts to promote its own “national messenger” app as an alternative to WhatsApp, in a move aimed at reducing reliance on Western tech platforms.

The initiative comes amid ongoing tensions between Russia and Western companies, with officials arguing that domestic platforms are more secure, reliable, and aligned with national interests.

State media has already begun promoting the app as a patriotic alternative, while government agencies are being encouraged to adopt it for official communications.

Russia has long sought to strengthen its digital sovereignty, pushing for the development of homegrown services across social media, search engines, and cloud storage.

The promotion of a domestic messenger is part of this wider strategy to “vanquish WhatsApp”, which remains one of the most widely used messaging apps in the country despite restrictions and state scrutiny.

Analysts say the success of this national messenger will depend on whether it can provide the same ease of use, features, and security that users expect from global platforms.

However, with regulatory backing and official support, it may gain traction, particularly among state institutions and businesses wary of Western influence.