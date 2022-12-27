Russia says can send natural gas to Pakistan ‘in long term’

MOSCOW: Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said that Moscow is ready to resume gas supplies to Europe through the Yamal-Europe Pipeline and it can also send supplies to Pakistan and Afghanistan in the long term.

“The European market remains relevant, as the gas shortage persists, and we have every opportunity to resume supplies,” TASS cited Novak as saying in remarks published by the agency on Sunday.

“For example, the Yamal-Europe Pipeline, which was stopped for political reasons, remains unused.”

Novak also said that in the long-term, Russia can send its natural gas to the markets of Afghanistan and Pakistan, either using the infrastructure of Central Asia, or in a swap from the territory of Iran.

In May, Warsaw terminated its agreement with Russia, after earlier rejecting Moscow’s demand that it pays in roubles.

Earlier, Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Malik had said that Russia will sell crude oil to Pakistan at a discounted price.

Russian officials had clearly told Pakistan they would provide discounted crude oil to Pakistan, said Musadiq Malik while addressing a press conference in Islamabad.

With additional input from Reuters

