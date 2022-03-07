Russia-Ukraine conflict: EU requests PM Imran Khan for mediation

ISLAMABAD: European Union (EU) president Ursula Von Der Leyen on Monday has requested Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan to play a role of a mediator for resolving the Russia-Ukraine conflict, ARY News reported.

The development was confirmed by Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Fawad Chaudhry.

As per details, the EU president made a telephone call to PM Imran Khan to discuss the Russia-Ukraine conflict which is deepening with every passing day. Chaudhry said Ursula Von Der Leyen requested PM Imran Khan for mediation in the conflict.

Earlier, Pakistan called for de-escalation in Ukraine and underscored the need for a diplomatic solution in accordance with the relevant multilateral agreements, international law, and provisions of the UN Charter.

Read more: Ukraine protests as Russia says it will let civilians flee- to Russia or Belarus

In a telephonic conversation with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi underlined Pakistan’s concern about the latest situation in Ukraine.

FM Qureshi emphasised that the safe and swift return of Pakistani citizens from Ukraine remained the government’s topmost priority and requested the Russian government’s assistance and facilitation in this regard, Radio Pakistan reported. The Russian Foreign Minister assured of full support on this account.

