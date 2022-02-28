Russia-Ukraine conflict: Gold gain continues in Pakistan

KARACHI: Gold prices continue to increase in Pakistan in wake of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to all Pakistan Jewellers Manufacturers Association (APJMA), the per tola gold price was increased by Rs650 to settle at Rs128,600.

Similarly, the rate of 10 grams gold also increased by Rs558 to Rs110,254.

The Pakistani rupee continued to lose ground against the United States (US) dollar in the interbank currency market on Monday.

According to the data shared by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the domestic unit closed at Rs177.47 against the greenback, registering depreciation of 36 paisas or 0.20 per cent over Friday’s close of Rs177.11.

In the open market, according to forex dealers, the rupee traded at Rs178.20 against the dollar.

