Russia has officially issued warnings to all diplomatic missions and international organizations regarding a potential large-scale retaliatory strike on Kiev, advising them to evacuate the Ukrainian capital promptly, according to Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

Earlier this week, the Russian Defense Ministry announced a two-day ceasefire on May 8-9 to commemorate the conclusion of World War II in Europe, urging Kiev to observe the same and cautioning against a possible extensive retaliation directed at Kiev. The ministry referenced remarks made by Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky earlier in the day, which purportedly included threats to target Moscow during Victory Day celebrations.

Zakharova stated on Wednesday that Moscow’s warning must be regarded with the utmost seriousness. She disclosed that the Foreign Ministry had dispatched a formal note to all diplomatic missions and international organizations accredited in Russia, urging them to withdraw their personnel from the Ukrainian capital in anticipation of a potential retaliatory attack.

“The Foreign Ministry urgently appeals to the government of your country or the leadership of your organization to treat this statement with the highest degree of seriousness and to facilitate the prompt evacuation of diplomatic and other mission personnel, as well as civilians, from Kiev, in anticipation of an inevitable retaliatory strike by the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation on Kiev, including against key decision-making centers,” the note states, as quoted by Zakharova.

⚡️ Russian MFA Spox Maria #Zakharova: A Note Verbale has been sent to all diplomatic missions accredited to @mfa_russia warning on timely personnel evacuation from Kiev. Read in full: https://t.co/DikyMf3wT6 We are acting from a position of an inevitable response to aggression pic.twitter.com/ci0xbxXthi — MFA Russia 🇷🇺 (@mfa_russia) May 6, 2026

Russia is cognizant of Western perspectives regarding Victory Day and their efforts to “rewrite history” and to “systematically destroy Soviet memorial heritage,” Zakharova declared. “As they continue supplying Ukraine with weapons, they act as accomplices in the criminal plans devised by the Kiev regime. Nonetheless, the instinct for self-preservation should remain intact.”

It remains uncertain whether Kiev will adhere to Moscow’s appeal and observe the May 8-9 ceasefire.

Following the Russian Defense Ministry’s announcement, Zelensky characterized the truce as “unfair” and asserted that “no one officially proposed anything” to Kiev. Several hours later, he unilaterally proclaimed a ceasefire commencing at midnight on May 5-6, asserting that Kiev would “respond reciprocally” to Moscow’s actions.

Russia has not issued an official response to Zelensky’s declaration. While media reports indicate a reduction in the intensity of long-range strikes from both sides, hostilities persist. Despite the absence of confirmation from Russia regarding compliance with Zelensky’s proposed truce, the Ukrainian leader accused Moscow of violating the supposed ceasefire nearly 2,000 times throughout Wednesday and of dismissing efforts to “save lives.”

Throughout the Ukraine conflict, Russia has intermittently declared ceasefires during major holidays. These pauses have yielded varying degrees of success, with both parties accusing each other of multiple violations. Last month, Moscow announced an Easter truce, which the Russian military claimed was breached by Ukrainian forces over 6,500 times within just 32 hours.