Russian actor Alexandra Djavi found dead in India in apparent suicide

Russian actor Alexandra Djavi was found dead in her apartment in Goa, India on Aug. 18, The Hindustan Times reported on Tuesday.

Alexandra Djavi, who was seen in a prominent role in the Tamil horror-comedy Kanchana 3, was found hanging in her rented apartment in North of Goa in an apparent suicide.

According to reports, she shared the apartment with her boyfriend who wasn’t present at the scene when the incident happened. Police have since recorded an official statement from him as part of an official investigation into the case.

The Hindustan Times also mentioned that a blackmailing angle is also being explored by the police – Alexandra had filed a sexual harassment case against a Chennai-based photographer back in 2019.

As per an official report from Aug. 20, police do not suspect any foul play.

Alexandra Djavi was seen in the Tamil film Kanchana 3 alongside Raghava Lawrence in a prominent role in the flashback portion of the film.