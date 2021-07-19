Couple hides behind trees for 10 days to avoid becoming wild bear’s prey

A couple was made to live through a dreadful experience as they spent 10 days without food clinging continuously to trees to avoid becoming bear’s prey.

Having gone on a drive to Banniye in eastern Russia, a couple Anton and Nina Bogdanov were stuck after their SUV steered into a deep puddle while off-roading.

The couple thought of spending a night in their ride before reaching out to the tourist base at the springs to get help. They had no other option except to move from their place as there was no mobile signal.

As the stranded couple was aware of the threat from bears, they wrote “Left for the base. Two people” on their SUV’s windscreen.

But just when they left for the base camp, it got followed by a bear.

Initially, they were not even aware of the fact that there is a bear behind them as it was very silent. After they saw the predator, the couple tried to scare him away.

Giving them the false impression that they had managed to scare him, the bear at first moved backward. However, he instantly charged catching them off-guard.

The two of them dashed down 200 yards slope towards a river to save their lives.

Nina admitted that there was a moment where her husband was almost assaulted by the bear.

At that time she threw her water bottle on the animal to distract him and within the period he climbed a tree. They stayed there for 10 days and took turns while sleeping.

Finally, after two days when the bear seemed to have backed off the duo jumped into the river. Since the bear was still behind them they had no other option except to climb another tree to survive.

Nevertheless, they managed to move short distances in the direction of their car.

When they eventually reached their SUV they saw vehicles coming towards them for help and eventually a rescuer named Artur found them when they reached their car.