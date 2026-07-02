Russian couple hits headlines for their viral skyscraper engagement

Angela Nikolau and Ivan Kuznetsov, who wore black suits and mask hit the headlines as they climbed to the top of the Empire State Building’s transmitter and got engaged, followed by their arrest.

The couple climbed to the top of the building and hoisted a pro-peace banner at the very top of the spire, which stated: “When the power of love beats the love of power, the world knows peace”. The two balanced on a narrow ledge and got engaged at the top of the New York skyscraper’s antenna, which rises 443 metres above midtown Manhattan, news helicopter video showed.

The adorably engaged couple was then hit with numerous charges following their stunt — including burglary, reckless endangerment, criminal mischief, violation of local laws, possession of burglar’s tools, criminal tampering, criminal trespass and disorderly conduct. They were walked out of an NYPD police precinct in Midtown on Wednesday night.

Police took some time to attempt to talk them down, but they apparently had a mission. They were previously a real-life daredevil couple featured in the 2024 Netflix documentary Skywalkers: A Love Story, and their stunt was inspired by the “rooftopping” exploits and budding romance.

Kuznetsov proposed to Nikolau, pulling out a ring. After saying, “Yes,” Nikolau admired her new engagement ring and wore it as she climbed down. The couple also captured their adventure with their own camera and posted it for the world to see, including images of the proposal and ring.

NYPD police took time at the top, bringing the couple to the ground level. Two of the highly trained Emergency Service Unit were harnessed in and climbed up to meet the suspects halfway in the spire, and placed them into custody just before 1 pm.

The NYPD released body camera footage of the officers arresting Nikolau and Kuznetsov. The NYPD is now reviewing surveillance cameras from the Empire State Building. They believed the duo entered through a locked maintenance hatch on the 102nd-floor observation deck and had likely been observing staff movements. How they got the door open is now a major part of the investigation.

Julie Morris was on the observation deck when she spotted someone going through what appeared to be an off-limits area. She, in her statement, noted, “Well, I was on the top, the very top, along come these two people. Opened the mesh. Assumed they worked there and nobody stopped them”. The dangerous stunt also forced some people to evacuate the building.

“They’re just keeping us inside, but they let us out for maybe two minutes,” said witness Grant Staub. “I got a few videos and pictures of the people up there, but then a few cops came out and immediately made us go inside.”

Dozens of tourists could be seen on the observation deck from NewsCopter 7. “At first, it was kind of like comical and seemed a little bit wild and crazy. And then I’ll be honest, once you’re out on the observation deck, I was like, I feel like we shouldn’t be out here. It didn’t really seem like super safe,” said witness Laura Staub.

There were tourists also waiting to reach the observation deck who never made it. “We tried seeing something, but from the 86th floor, it’s kind of hard,” said witness Rebecca Barbosa. “We just saw the commotion and the NYPD coming up. And then we were like, ‘yeah, we better, I guess we better get off'”. People working inside the building also watched it unfold before their eyes as the suspects were escorted out.

In a statement, the Empire State Building wrote, “There was at no time danger to tenants, visitors, and Empire State Building Observation Deck guests. It is to be emphasized that the Empire State Building Observation Deck, atop the World’s Most Famous Building in the center of New York City, does offer a practical way for the most memorable marriage proposals.”

Daredevils have previously climbed the antenna and other parts of the Empire State Building. Those ascents have largely been unauthorized, but actor and musician Jared Leto was allowed to climb up to the base of the antenna from the 86th floor in 2023 to promote a tour.