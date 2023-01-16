Russian delegation to arrive in Pakistan tomorrow for talks on oil, gas deal

ISLAMABAD: A Russian delegation is arriving in Pakistan on January 17 to discuss oil, LNG deal, and the multi-billion-dollar gas pipeline project, ARY News reported on Monday.

The Russian delegation will visit Pakistan on a three-day visit for bilateral talks under the forum of the Inter-Governmental Commission (IGC).

Islamabad and Kremlin will exchange views on electric power, hydropower, renewable energy sources, and oil, and gas production cooperation.

In-depth discussions are also on cards to amplify trade and investments, especially in sectors of agriculture, energy, education, IT, and finance.

A delegation led by State Minister for Petroleum Musadik Malik last year visited Russia to discuss an agreement for the import of oil at a cheap price.

The agreement for the import of oil at a cheap price will help Pakistan save dollars and tackle skyrocketing fuel prices.

The delegation led by Musadik Malik was comprised of secretary petroleum Muhammad Mahmood and others will discuss cooperation between Islamabad and Moscow in the petroleum sector.

Earlier, the National Assembly was informed that a high-power delegation would soon visit Russia to negotiate any possibility of long-term cooperation to acquire gas and oil.

