Russian military plane crashes while carrying Ukrainian POWs

Russia said Wednesday that an IL-76 military transport plane carrying 65 Ukrainian prisoners of war crashed in the western Belgorod region, bordering Ukraine.

“On board were 65 captured Ukrainian army servicemen being transported to the Belgorod region for exchange, six crew members and three escorts,” the defence ministry was quoted as saying by the RIA-Novosti news agency.

Local governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said that an unspecified “incident” had occurred in the region’s Korochansky district, northeast of Belgorod city, and that he was going to inspect the site.

Belgorod region, which borders Ukraine, has come under frequent attack from Ukraine in recent months, including a December missile strike which killed 25 people.

⚡⚡⚡More footage from the crash site of the #Russian transport Il-76 near #Belgorod It is reported that the place was cordoned off by the military, and the wreckage of the plane was scattered over several kilometers.#UkraineWar #Ukraine #Ukraina #RussiaisATerroistState pic.twitter.com/5GMGg9dIFW — 🇺🇦 UkraineNewsLive🇺🇦 (@UkraineNewsLive) January 24, 2024

The Il-76 is a military transport aircraft designed to airlift troops, cargo, military equipment and weapons. It has a normal crew of five people, and can carry up to 90 passengers.

The Kremlin said in response to a reporter’s question that it was looking into the situation.

