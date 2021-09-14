Afghan people should not be abandoned at crucial juncture: PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has received a telephone call from Russian President Vladimir Putin today and discussed the latest developments of Afghanistan and bilateral cooperation, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Recalling their earlier telephone conversation of August 25, the two leaders exchanged views on the latest developments of Afghanistan, bilateral cooperation, and collaboration in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

PM Imran Khan underscored the importance of peace and stability in Afghanistan for regional security and prosperity, the PM Office said in a statement. He emphasised the urgent need for the provision of humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan and the imperative of averting an economic crisis.

Imran Khan underlined the need for the international community to remain engaged in Afghanistan. He stressed that the Afghan people should not be abandoned at this crucial juncture.

The premier stressed that close coordination and consultations between Pakistan and Russia on the evolving situation in Afghanistan were of crucial importance.

In the bilateral context, PM Khan emphasised the growing cooperation across a range of sectors and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to further upgrade the overall relationship.

He underscored that strengthening trade and investments and energy cooperation were the cornerstones of engagement with Russia.

The prime minister also reaffirmed the government’s resolve for early realisation of the Pakistan Stream Gas Pipeline Project.

Imran Khan reiterated his invitation to President Putin to visit Pakistan. President Putin renewed his invitation to Prime Minister Imran Khan to undertake a visit to Russia.

Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI🇵🇰 received a telephone call from Russian President Vladimir Putin (@KremlinRussia_E) 🇷🇺 today. pic.twitter.com/2MPTrNAPEg — Prime Minister’s Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) September 14, 2021

Relations between Pakistan and Russia have been on an upward trajectory propelled by converging views on important regional and international issues, growing trust, and increasing bilateral cooperation manifested by recent high-level interactions. They agreed to remain in close contact.