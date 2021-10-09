Russian Rapunzel: The nurse who hasn’t had a haircut for 23 years

A nurse from Russia who looks like Rapunzel has refused a haircut for 23 years and her hair now nearly touches the ground.

The 28-year-old woman named Anzhelika Baranova claims that her hair has now grown so much that it almost touches the ground.

The Rapunzel-like nurse said she only washes it twice in a week and leaves it to air for getting it dry.

She added that it is uncomfortable at times the happiness she get from it is worth it.

“‘I had beautiful hair since childhood, so it hasn’t been cut off since I was five years old,” Baranova was quoted saying in the report. “I never grew it out on purpose, just thought that it should be so.”

She combs her hair carefully out of fear that it may come out.

“Everything is very simple, minimal care. I wash my hair two times a week with a washable conditioner for easy combing, then dry it naturally and comb it very carefully,” the 28-year-old said.

Baranova said that her loved one find her looks to be beautiful. “My loved ones, like me, believe that long hair looks very beautiful,” the 28-year-old said.

