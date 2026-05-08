MOSCOW: Two secretive Russian satellites have recently performed a series of daring maneuvers, bringing them within just 10 feet (3 meters) of each other.

The event, which occurred on April 28, 2026, was tracked by the U.S. space firm COMSPOC, which monitors orbital traffic.

The satellites, known as Kosmos 2581 and Kosmos 2583, were orbiting approximately 585 kilometers above Earth when they began their synchronized dance.

Experts noted that this was no accident; the spacecraft used precise engines to hold its position. According to COMSPOC:

During the 10-foot close approach, “COSMOS 2582 trailed the formation at sub-100 km range, while Object F passed within 15 km of 2582 and within 10 km of 2581 — neither maneuvered,” wrote COMPSOC, which analyzed radar tracking data gathered by the California company LeoLabs.