Russian satellites perform ‘sophisticated’ maneuver: Pass within 10 feet of each other
- By Web Desk -
- May 08, 2026
MOSCOW: Two secretive Russian satellites have recently performed a series of daring maneuvers, bringing them within just 10 feet (3 meters) of each other.
The event, which occurred on April 28, 2026, was tracked by the U.S. space firm COMSPOC, which monitors orbital traffic.
The satellites, known as Kosmos 2581 and Kosmos 2583, were orbiting approximately 585 kilometers above Earth when they began their synchronized dance.
Experts noted that this was no accident; the spacecraft used precise engines to hold its position. According to COMSPOC:
During the 10-foot close approach, “COSMOS 2582 trailed the formation at sub-100 km range, while Object F passed within 15 km of 2582 and within 10 km of 2581 — neither maneuvered,” wrote COMPSOC, which analyzed radar tracking data gathered by the California company LeoLabs.
🛰️Russian satellites multi-object proximity event in LEO
Radar tracking data via @LeoLabs_Space, processed through COMSPOC SSA Suite.
🛰️Russian satellites multi-object proximity event in LEO
Radar tracking data via @LeoLabs_Space, processed through COMSPOC SSA Suite.
This week we observed a complex proximity event involving Russian satellites: COSMOS 2581, 2582, 2583, and Object F (a subsatellite released by… pic.twitter.com/3nDkcOmTuD
— COMSPOC_OPS (@COMSPOC_OPS) May 1, 2026
“This wasn’t a coincidental pass – COSMOS 2583 performed several fine maneuvers to maintain this tight configuration.”
While close approaches are common for docking at the International Space Station, these satellites have no known docking mechanisms.
This has led to speculation that Russia is testing advanced “inspector” technology or surveillance tools.
The precision required for such a move is incredibly high as even a tiny mistake could cause a collision and create dangerous space junk.
Reflecting on the technical skill displayed, COMSPOC stated, “Whatever Russia is testing, it’s sophisticated.”
As of now, Moscow has remained silent on the true purpose of the mission.
The other major space powers have such capabilities as well. American and Chinese satellites have also been observed checking out other nations’ spacecraft high above Earth.