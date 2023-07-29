Russian ship carrying wheat docks at Karachi

31.9 C
- Advertisement -

KARACHI: The first consignment of wheat imported from Russia by the private sector reached the Karachi port on Sunday, ARY News reported.

According to sources, the private sector will import wheat from Russia at $279 per metric ton, while the ex-mill price of Sugar is likely to come down to Rs 92 per kg after the arrival of Russian wheat.

Earlier in March, the Russian ship carrying 50,000 tonnes of wheat reached Gwadar Port. The government started importing wheat from Russia after Pakistan witnessed a wheat shortage and the resultant flour crisis in the country

Earlier this month, the price of wheat flour reached an all-time high after the rates of 10- and 20-kilogramme flour bags rose by Rs50 and 20.

- Advertisement -

