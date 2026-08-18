Russian strike kills 10 in northeast Ukraine: governor

KYIV, Ukraine: A Russian attack on a village in the Kharkiv region of northeast Ukraine killed 10 people, the local governor said Tuesday.

The strike comes amid a surge in civilian deaths in the four-and-a-half-year war.

Russian forces “carried out a rocket strike on Pechenigy”, a village around 40 kilometres from the Russian border, Kharkiv regional governor Oleg Synegubov said on social media.

“According to preliminary information, 10 people were killed,” he added, with eight people wounded.

The strike damaged private houses and shops, he added.

The Kharkiv region — parts of which are occupied by Russian forces — has been hit heavily since Moscow invaded in February 2022.

According to the United Nations, more civilians have been killed in the war in recent months than in any period since the start of the invasion.