Russia’s Putin to undergo cancer surgery; hand over Ukraine war control

Russian President Vladimir Putin may be giving control of the Ukraine war for several days due to cancer surgery.

In a report by the UK-based news agency the Daily Mail, the Security Council head and ex-FSB chief Nikolai Patrushev is likely to take the reins of the invasion in the Russian president’s absence.

The 70-year-old Patrushev is considered a strong strategist of the invasion. He reportedly got Vladimir Putin convinced that Ukraine’s Kyiv is home to neo-nazis.

Related – ARYBLOG: The inscrutable Vladimir Putin

Telegram channel General SVR reported Vladimir Putin was diagnosed with abdominal cancer and Parkinson’s disease 18 months.

According to reports, The Russian leader pushed back surgery, which will now not take place ahead of the Victory Day, which commemorates Russia’s World War Two victory in Red Square on May 9.

It was earlier scheduled in April but was pushed back.

Related – Vladimir Putin accuses West of plotting to kill Russian journalists

“Putin was recommended to undergo surgery, the date of which is being discussed and agreed,” the outlet stated. “There seems to be no particular urgency, but it cannot be delayed either.”

It added: “The Russian President Vladimir Putin has oncology, and the latest problems identified during [his latest] examination are associated with this disease.”

Vladimir Putin has ‘Parkinson’s disease and schizoaffective disorder’. The symptoms are schizophrenia which includes hallucinations and mania.

It is pertinent to mention that Russia has refuted reports of the Russian president’s medical issues.

Comments