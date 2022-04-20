‘Rust’ producers issued maximum fine over Baldwin shooting

LOS ANGELES: Producers of the film “Rust” were handed the maximum allowable fine over safety breaches on the set where actor Alec Baldwin fatally shot a cinematographer, New Mexico health officials said Wednesday.

Baldwin was brandishing a Colt gun during a rehearsal for the low-budget Western being filmed in New Mexico last October when it discharged a live round, killing Halyna Hutchins.

Police have not yet filed criminal charges over the tragedy, and have refused to rule out charges against anyone involved, including Baldwin.

Officials from the southwestern US state’s environment department on Wednesday published findings of their own separate, civil investigation into health and safety breaches.

“Rust” producers “demonstrated plain indifference to the hazards associated with firearms by routinely failing to practice their own safety protocols, failing to enforce adherence to safety protocols,” the report said.

They failed “to ensure that the handling of deadly weapons was afforded the time and effort needed to keep the cast and crew safe,” and ignored crew complaints over earlier instances when guns misfired on set, it said.

The department issued a “willful-serious citation” and a $136,793 civil penalty.

“This is the highest level of citation and maximum fine allowable by state law in New Mexico,” said a department statement.

A criminal investigation into the shooting is unrelated and still ongoing.

Additionally, Hutchins’ family has sued Baldwin and other “Rust” producers, claiming “substantial” damages for her wrongful death.

Other civil proceedings over the fatal shooting have been launched against producers by the movie’s chief lighting technician and script supervisor.

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the set’s armorer in charge of weapons, has sued the film’s ammunition supplier, accusing him of leaving real bullets among the dummy cartridges.

Baldwin, who was the star and a producer on “Rust,” has said he was told the gun contained no live ammunition, had been instructed by Hutchins to point the gun in her direction, and did not pull the trigger.

“I feel that someone is responsible for what happened and I can’t say who that is. But I know it’s not me,” Baldwin said in an interview in December.

Comments