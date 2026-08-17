Ryan Condal reveals saddest news for 'House of the Dragon' fans  

Ryan Condal confirmed that he will not return in the next season of House of the Dragon.

As the third season of House of the Dragon came to an end, the showrunner Ryan Condal said that he has no plans to return to the Ice and Fire universe, saying he’s delivered everything he needed to about Westeros.

However, in his new interview with Collider, he has one more Targaryen story in mind. When asked whether he would return in the future to helm another period in the history of Targaryen.

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Condal – who had been part of 26 episodes in both Game of Thrones spinoffs House of the Dragon and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms – indicates he would be interested in one particular story.

However, the story he has in mind is the Targaryen dynasty’s fall, not its rise. At first, Condal noted, “I have really said all I have to or need to say about dragons and Targaryens and thrones”.

However, he adds he is more inclined to retell the reign of Aerys II, notoriously known as the Mad King, from the point of view of the Targaryen family itself. “But I think the most interesting story left on the table is the story of the end of the Targaryen dynasty. But the one told from the point of view of the Targaryens themselves.

For now, meanwhile, Condal’s focus is on ending House of the Dragon, whose last season will arrive in 2028.