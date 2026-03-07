Ryan Gosling brings Eva Mendes onstage for sweet birthday surprise after decade

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes delighted fans this week when they made a rare public appearance together, marking the couple’s first official outing in over a decade.

The longtime partners appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on March 5 as Gosling promoted his upcoming sci-fi film, Project Hail Mary. During the show, the actor surprised Mendes with a heartfelt birthday celebration that quickly became one of the night’s most memorable moments.

Gosling, 45, asked the audience if they would be willing to sing “Happy Birthday” to Mendes, who was backstage at the time. A staff member then brought the actress out to the stage, catching her off guard as the audience erupted into cheers.

As Mendes, 52, walked out to join him, Gosling jokingly told the crowd that he might end up in the Hudson River the next day for putting her on the spot. Despite the playful warning, the actress appeared delighted as she took his hand and walked onstage beside him.

Mendes wore a blue-and-white striped Louis Vuitton cardigan that Gosling had previously worn during a recent appearance on the quiz show Jeopardy!. She paired the cozy piece with retro-style wide-leg jeans and a black-and-white T-shirt featuring the cover art from Double Fantasy, the 1980 album by John Lennon and Yoko Ono.

Meanwhile, Gosling opted for a sleek look, wearing a black collared shirt with black trousers and a gray double-breasted blazer accented with gold buttons.

The appearance was particularly notable because the famously private couple have rarely stepped out publicly together in recent years. Their last red-carpet appearance together was in 2013 at the New York premiere of The Place Beyond the Pines, the film where they first met in 2011.

The couple welcomed their first daughter, Esmeralda, in 2014, and their second daughter, Amada, in 2016.

Ryan Gosling’s latest film, Project Hail Mary, hits theaters on March 20.