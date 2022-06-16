Barbie: Ryan Gosling debuts the ‘Ken Doll’ look in first poster

Hollywood star Ryan Gosling is all set to play Barbie’s beau ‘Ken Doll’ in the first-ever live-action adaptation of the iconic toy.

Makers dropped the first look at Gosling’s transformation into Ken, Wednesday, which features the ‘La La Land’ actor put on display a spectacular transformation. In the debut image, the actor flaunted toned abs, platinum blonde hair, spray tan, and a denim look.

Earlier this year, Warner Bros. dropped the first look of Margot Robbie as everyone’s favorite childhood toy, ‘Barbie’. She was seen driving a hot pink, open-top Corvette while styled in the typical kitschy fashion.

The live-action adaptation of ‘Barbie’ which has been on the cards for almost eight years at this point, underwent several changes, including the titular role being circled by stars like Amy Schumer and Anne Hathaway, with Robbie eventually bagging the iconic character.

The rom-com is being directed by Greta Gerwig, who has also written the screenplay along with Noah Baumbach.

Apart from Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, the ‘Barbie’ adaptation features an extensive supporting cast with the likes of America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, Ariana Greenblatt, Alexandra Shipp, Emma Mackey, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Issa Rae, Michael Cera, Rhea Perlman, and Will Ferrell.

‘Barbie’ movie is slated to release on July 21, 2023.

