Ryan Gosling, Eva Mendes take daughters for outing in Montecito

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes are enjoying rare family outing ahead of the holiday season!

On Wednesday, December 17, the couple was seen outside a vehicle with their two daughters – Esmerelda, 11, and Amada, 9 -in Montecito, California.

The Notebook star sported a casual look as he wore a long-sleeved graphic shirt paired with jeans, brown boots, and a yellow baseball cap.

Meanwhile, the Other Guys actress looked stylish than ever in an olive-toned leisure suit with brown riding boots, a navy cap, and accessorized with a bright pink purse. Their little girls complemented her parents in red hoodie sweatshirts.

The couple shared affectionate moments with their children, laughing together before the family climbed into a large vehicle to continue their day.

In other photos, Ryan Gosling was seen gently guiding Amada, who carried a shopping bag and wore a charm bracelet, as they walked in the sunny California weather.

The outing marks a rare sighting for the couple’s daughters, whom they’re known for keeping out of the public eye.

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes – who first met in 2011 while filming The Place Beyond the Pines- welcomed Esmerelda in 2014, with Amada joining the famous family in 2016.

Eva Mendes confirmed they’d secretly tied the knot in 2022 when she referred Gosling as her “husband” during an appearance on Today in Australia.