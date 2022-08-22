Ryan Gosling in talks for possible ‘Ocean’s Eleven’ reboot: reports

Hollywood actors Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling may team together again in the reboot of the classic film Ocean’s Eleven.

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling played the role of Barbie and Ken in the Barbie movie that releases next year.

A report by Entertainment Weekly mentioned that Warner Bros. is planning to produce a reboot of the film. However, the production house is yet to get the green light.

Filmmaker Jay Roach is directing the possible film. She is producing the movie with Tom Ackerley and Michelle Graham. Moreover, the executive producers are Gary Ross, Olivia Milch, and Josey McNamara.

Jay Roach and Margot Robbie had worked together on Bombshell, released in 2019. The latter bagged an Oscar Award nomination for Oscar Award for Best Supporting Actress.

According to the report, Carrie Solomon has written the script. The details of the story have not disclosed.

It will be the sixth film of the franchise. The first installment tiled Ocean’s 11 got released in 1960. It followed with Ocean’s Eleven (2001), Ocean’s Twelve (2004) and Ocean’s Thirteen (2007) and Ocean’s 8 (2018).

Ryan Gosling was recently Netflix’s original film The Gray Man with Chris Evans and Ana de Armas. His future projects are The Fall Guy, alongside Emily Blunt along with Wolfman.

