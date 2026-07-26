Ryan Gosling lands iconic Ghost Rider role at Marvel

Ryan Gosling is now formally a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe after being announced as the new Ghost Rider on Saturday, July 25.

The 45-year-old Canadian star sent fans into a frenzy after making a surprise appearance at Marvel’s San Diego Comic-Con panel to reveal his MCU debut as Ghost Rider, the supernatural antihero who rides a hellfire-infused motorcycle. Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige announced that Gosling will make his debut in an upcoming standalone movie.

The three-time Oscar nominee expressed his enthusiasm over landing the iconic role immediately following the announcement: “As you know, this is a character I’ve wanted to play for a long time.”

Nicolas Cage previously played Ghost Rider in the 2007 film Ghost Rider and returned for its 2012 sequel, Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance.

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The new film will be directed by Shawn Levy, best known for directing Deadpool & Wolverine (2024), starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman. Levy is also collaborating with the Barbie star on the upcoming Star Wars: Starfighter.

Speaking alongside Ryan Gosling and Feige on the Hall H stage, Levy said: “I’m having the greatest flashback vibes here because I was here two years ago when we showed Deadpool & Wolverine.”

“I’ll never forget that night, because I was introduced to the greatest fans. Ryan Gosling is the absolute s—. I say that with tremendous respect. We spent a lot of time last year making Starfighter, and as Ryan started talking about this character, I was like, ‘Bro, let’s ride.’ We’ll see you in 2028!” he continued.

Marvel has not yet announced an official release date for the upcoming Ghost Rider movie, which will mark Gosling’s first superhero project.