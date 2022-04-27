Ryan Gosling vs. Chris Evans: Netflix drops first look of ‘The Gray Man’

The streaming giant Netflix dropped the first look of multi-starrer ‘The Gray Man’ featuring Hollywood stars Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans.

On Tuesday, Netflix unveiled the introductory posters of the anticipated Russo brothers’ film, titled ‘The Gray Man’, on social media. Helmed by celebrated filmmaker siblings duo, Anthony and Joe Russo, the action-thriller extravaganza will see superstars Ryan Gosling (Court Gentry) and Chris Evans (Lloyd Hansen) facing each other.

Along with the two leads, the cast of ‘The Gray Man’ includes Ana de Armas, Rege-Jean page along with the South-Indian award-winning actor Dhanush. The film will be made available to stream on the portal this July.

Terming the action-thriller as an ‘epic, globe-hopping action-packed cinematic extravaganza’ brought to life by Russo Brothers, the streamer announced the film will drop on the portal on July 22.

Based on the same-titled novel by Mark Greaney, the Russo brothers’ directorial will have a screenplay by Joe Russo, Christopher Markus, and Stephen McFeely. It will be produced by Joe Roth, Jeffery Kirschenbaum, Joe Russo, Anthony Russo, Mike Larocca, and Chris Castaldi.

